Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on five shots and added three hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.
Gaudreau scored the second of the Flames' three goals in a span of 2:52 during the first period. He collected four goals and three helpers in 10 games during the playoffs, with six of his seven points coming with a man advantage.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in Sunday's loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Adds power-play assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Nabs second goal in three games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Scores equalizer on power play•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Offense disappears in 2019-20•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes on power play•