Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Notches assist Monday
Gaudreau picked up an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
Gaudreau has produced seven points in as many games since the bye week. The 26-year-old winger now has 45 points (14 tallies, 31 assists), 161 shots and a minus-15 rating in 57 contests this year.
