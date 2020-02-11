Play

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Notches assist Monday

Gaudreau picked up an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Gaudreau has produced seven points in as many games since the bye week. The 26-year-old winger now has 45 points (14 tallies, 31 assists), 161 shots and a minus-15 rating in 57 contests this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories