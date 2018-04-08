Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Notches two points in finale

Gaudreau posted a goal and an assist in Saturday's season finale against the Golden Knights.

After failing to record a point in five straight outings, Gaudreau ended the season on a high note. This campaign started with aspirations of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and if the Flames were going to make it, Gaudreau would be leading them. The 24-year-old winger did the best he could, racking up 24 goals and a career-high 84 points -- 24 on the power play.