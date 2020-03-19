Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Offense disappears in 2019-20

Gaudreau has 18 goals, 58 points and a minus-10 rating in 70 games this season.

If the NHL doesn't finish the 2019-20 regular season, Gaudreau's 58 points will be the lowest he's produced in his NHL career. This comes on the heels of a stellar 99-point campaign in 2018-19. Gaudreau will be a popular bounce-back pick heading into next season.