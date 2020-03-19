Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Offense disappears in 2019-20
Gaudreau has 18 goals, 58 points and a minus-10 rating in 70 games this season.
If the NHL doesn't finish the 2019-20 regular season, Gaudreau's 58 points will be the lowest he's produced in his NHL career. This comes on the heels of a stellar 99-point campaign in 2018-19. Gaudreau will be a popular bounce-back pick heading into next season.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Strikes on power play•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Reaches 40-assist mark•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records helper•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at five games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Opens scoring en route to win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.