Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Offers power-play assist
Gaudreau recorded a power-play helper, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
After a four-game point drought, Gaudreau has assists in consecutive games. The winger is up to nine points through 11 contests, with three of those points coming on the man advantage.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Supplies assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Snipes third goal•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at three games•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Factors in on all three goals•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Two power-play points in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Joining Team USA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.