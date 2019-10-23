Play

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Offers power-play assist

Gaudreau recorded a power-play helper, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

After a four-game point drought, Gaudreau has assists in consecutive games. The winger is up to nine points through 11 contests, with three of those points coming on the man advantage.

