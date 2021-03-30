Gaudreau produced a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Gaudreau earned the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's lone tally Monday. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has assists in each of the last two games, but he's put up only seven points through 15 outings in a difficult March. The winger has 27 points (14 on the power play), 76 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in 37 contests overall.