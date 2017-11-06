Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: On career-best pace

Gaudreau fashioned a pair of even-strength assists in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.

Believe it or not, Johnny Hockey has never capped off a hockey year with a point-per-game average, though he did register 78 points (30 goals, 48 assists) in 79 games during the 2015-16 campaign, and he's on his way to accomplishing that feat this year having already provided three goals and 15 helpers through 14 contests in spite of a career-low 9.1 shooting percentage.