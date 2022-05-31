Gaudreau, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 13, would like to stay with the Flames. reports NHL.com.

Gaudreau finished tied for second in the NHL with 115 points and he's due a massive raise from the six-year, $40.5 million contract ($6.75 million AAV). "I've been here for 11 years and haven't got to that ultimate goal," Gaudreau said. "It's been a while since they've won here (1989). So I think that would be pretty special, to win a Cup here. It's something that I kind of dreamed about my whole life, and Calgary is a great place to do it." Gaudreau has 609 (210 goals, 399 assists) in 602 games with the Flames, which put him fifth in franchise history behind Jarome Iginla (1,095), Theo Fleury (830), Al MacInnis (822) and Joe Nieuwendyk (616).