Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Opens scoring en route to win
Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots Sunday in a 4-2 win over Detroit.
Gaudreau absolutely blew a shot past Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier from the left faceoff circle, breaking a scoreless tie less than seven minutes into the game. It was Gaudreau's second straight game with a goal and pushed his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). He's hit the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests, amassing two goals and eight assists in that time. It's been an uneven season for "Johnny Hockey," but he looks to be heating up as the Flames hit the home stretch.
