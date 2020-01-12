Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Pair of points in win

Gaudreau scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau tallied at 19:19 of the first period. He later cycled the puck to Mark Giordano, who dished to Elias Lindholm for the game-winning, power-play goal 39 seconds into the third. Gaudreau's been good with three scores and five helpers in his last six outings. The two-point effort gets the 26-year-old to 38 (13 tallies, 25 assists) in 47 games this season.