Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up power-play helper

Gaudreau delivered a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Gaudreau's shot attempt on the man advantage went wide, with Matthew Tkachuk corralling it before setting up Sean Monahan for the goal. It's encouraging to see the Flames' top players combine for a goal after the team's recent scoring struggles. Gaudreau has assists in consecutive games to bring him to 20 points and 74 shots in 27 outings. The helper was his seventh power-play point of the year.