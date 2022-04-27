Gaudreau recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Nashville.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games, picking up assists on Matthew Tkachuk's last-second game-tying tally and Elias Lindholm's winner in overtime. Gaudreau has eight points (a goal and seven assists) over the course of the streak. It's been a tremendous year for the 28-year-old who now has 39 goals and 74 assists in 80 games this season.