Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two helpers
Gaudreau had two assists during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Gaudreau wasn't able to light the lamp himself, but picked up a multi-point night by way of two assists. The assists put Gaudreau's total to 13 on the season as the winger now has 19 points through 15 games played.
