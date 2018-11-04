Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two helpers

Gaudreau had two assists during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Gaudreau wasn't able to light the lamp himself, but picked up a multi-point night by way of two assists. The assists put Gaudreau's total to 13 on the season as the winger now has 19 points through 15 games played.

