Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two points in blowout loss

Gaudreau had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to Detroit.

Gaudreau's team will want to forget this one in a hurry, but the young winger gave fantasy owners something to take out of an otherwise awful night for the Flames. It's his fourth multi-point game in his past five, and he's now scored in Calgary's past eight contests. He's a no-brainer in your lineup.

