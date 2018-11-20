Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Piles up four points
Gaudreau scored a goal and added three helpers in Monday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.
Gaudreau's stat line includes three points in the first period as the Flames dominated their division rival, who started backup goalie Malcolm Subban. The 25-year-old is averaging three shots on goal per game and now has 24 points -- eight on the power play -- in 21 contests.
More News
