Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Piles up four points

Gaudreau scored a goal and added three helpers in Monday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Gaudreau's stat line includes three points in the first period as the Flames dominated their division rival, who started backup goalie Malcolm Subban. The 25-year-old is averaging three shots on goal per game and now has 24 points -- eight on the power play -- in 21 contests.

