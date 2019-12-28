Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Plucks 20th apple

Gaudreau supplied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau set up Sean Monahan for the goal early in the second period. With the assist, Gaudreau has 10 goals and 20 helpers in 40 games. The winger has added a minus-10 rating and 108 shots on goal, but a strong December has seen him record nine points in his last 11 outings.