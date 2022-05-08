Gaudreau notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.
Gaudreau set up Elias Lindholm's second-period tally, which gave the Flames a short-lived 2-1 lead. Through three playoff outings, Gaudreau has managed two assists, though the Flames have scored just three goals as a team. The 28-year-old winger has added seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating from his top-line spot.
