Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at five games

Gaudreau posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Gaudreau set up the first of Sean Monahan's second-period tallies. Over the last five games, Gaudreau has two goals and four helpers. He's at 53 points, 190 shots and a minus-11 rating, but he's racked up 13 of those points through 12 February appearances.