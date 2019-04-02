Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at four games
Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
He skated only 12:30 in the contest, as the Flames employ caution ahead of the playoffs. Gaudreau has 36 goals and 97 points in 80 contests this year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the dynamic winger sit out one of the final two games of the regular season for rest.
