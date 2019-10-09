Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at three games

Gaudreau notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

It was his only contribution on the stat sheet in 19:29 of ice time. The helper gives Gaudreau a pair of goal and four assists in three games to start the year. The playmaker should be a consistent source of offense throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories