Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Point streak at three games
Gaudreau notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
It was his only contribution on the stat sheet in 19:29 of ice time. The helper gives Gaudreau a pair of goal and four assists in three games to start the year. The playmaker should be a consistent source of offense throughout the season.
