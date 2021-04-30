Gaudreau registered an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Gaudreau had the secondary helper on Elias Lindholm's opening tally at 6:04 of the first period. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has points in six straight games, racking up two tallies and five assists in that span. He seems set to finish the year strong. The American winger has 38 points, 93 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances.