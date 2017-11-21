Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in 10 straight

Gaudreau had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Monday win over Washington, his fifth straight multi-point game.

Gaudreau has gone nearly a month since his last game where he didn't get on the scoresheet, and he's now taken his production to the next level by getting into both the goal and assist category in each of the past five contests. He's simply dominated this year, as he's now over halfway to last year's point total.