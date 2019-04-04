Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in five straight games
Gaudreau registered an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
He's picked up a goal and five assist over a five-game point streak. For the season, Gaudreau has 98 points in 81 contests, and Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports that Gaudreau feels rested enough to go on Saturday. That decision likely ultimately rests with coach Bill Peters, but fantasy owners would surely like to have the winger available on the final day of the season. Gaudreau would need a pair of points to reach the century mark for the first time.
