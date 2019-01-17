Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points in nine straight
Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on another in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.
Gaudreau's goal came on a power play and was scored with less than a second remaining in the opening period. Johnny Hockey would add an assist on Matthew Tkachuk's power-play marker in the final frame. The Flames' offensive dynamo has posted 20 points over his last nine contests and has already amassed 71 points this season, putting him second in the league (four points behind Nikita Kucherov).
