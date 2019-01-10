Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Points keep rolling in

Gaudreau grabbed two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old might just be the hottest player in the entire league right now. Gaudreau has an astounding 15 multi-point performances in his last 25 games, piling up 20 goals and 46 points during that stretch -- a total that would still land him in the NHL's top 30 in scoring even if he's been blanked completely in his first 20 games. Instead, Gaudreau finds himself tied for third place with Nathan MacKinnon at 66 points (26 goals, 40 helpers), behind only Nikita Kucherov (71 points) and Mikko Rantanen (68 points).