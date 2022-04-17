Gaudreau scored twice, added two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau assisted on both of Matthew Tkachuk's goals as well as scoring two of his own in the big win. Three of Gaudreau's points came in the third period when the game was already under control. The 28-year-old winger continues to grow his career-best scoring total -- he's now at 105 points, including 36 goals, which matches his previous high from 2018-19. He's added 240 shots on net and a plus-59 rating through 75 appearances.