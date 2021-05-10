Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots, dished a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Gaudreau opened the scoring on a breakaway in the first period. He later helped out on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period goal and a power-play tally from Mark Giordano in the third. Gaudreau has surged lately with 15 points in his last 12 outings. The winger is at 19 tallies, 42 points, 102 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 52 appearances.