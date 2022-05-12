Gaudreau notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Gaudreau's shot at an empty net went wide, but Trevor Lewis collected the carom off the end boards for the Flames' third tally. Through five playoff contests, Gaudreau has a goal and four assists -- no small feat in a series that's been notable for low scores. The winger has added 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.