Gaudreau notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Gaudreau's shot at an empty net went wide, but Trevor Lewis collected the carom off the end boards for the Flames' third tally. Through five playoff contests, Gaudreau has a goal and four assists -- no small feat in a series that's been notable for low scores. The winger has added 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Breaks through with two points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Plucks apple in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Garners power-play assist•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Another two points in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two helpers•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Second-best season in club history•