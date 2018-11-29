Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Power-play goal overshadowed

Gaudreau had a power-play goal working against a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 home loss to the Stars.

Gaudreau tied the game at two goals apiece with 10:19 remaining in the third period, but the Stars received plenty of production from their own top line, and Johnny Hockey was saddled with his worst plus-minus value of the young season. He'll look to tighten up his defensive play in Friday's home game against the Kings -- a team that's only scored 53 goals compared to 75 allowed.