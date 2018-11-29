Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Power-play goal overshadowed
Gaudreau had a power-play goal working against a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 home loss to the Stars.
Gaudreau tied the game at two goals apiece with 10:19 remaining in the third period, but the Stars received plenty of production from their own top line, and Johnny Hockey was saddled with his worst plus-minus value of the young season. He'll look to tighten up his defensive play in Friday's home game against the Kings -- a team that's only scored 53 goals compared to 75 allowed.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Piles up four points•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Picks up two helpers•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tallies game-winner versus Sabres•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Couple helpers in loss•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two goals for 300th career point•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Dodges lasting injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...