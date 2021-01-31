Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on two shots Saturday in a 2-0 win over Montreal.

Gaudreau gloved down an errant pass in the right faceoff circle and beat Jake Allen with a wrist shot, scoring the eventual game-winner just 3:34 into the game. Gaudreau has found the scoresheet in each of Calgary's first seven games, totalling five goals and four assists. The shooting percentage (29.4) is bound to regress, but the 27-year-old seems to be intent on putting a disappointing 2019-20 season in the rearview mirror.