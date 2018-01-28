Play

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Probably hopes January never ends

Gaudreau has two goals and 11 assists in 10 games during the month of January.

If you throw New Year's Eve into the mix, Johnny Hockey has 15 points in his last 11 contests. The 24-year-old is on pace to set a new career-high in assists. He already has 41, and his previous high is 48.

