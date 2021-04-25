Gaudreau scored twice on six shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

Gaudreau got the Flames on the board with 31 seconds left in the first period, gaining a step on a Montreal defender and picking the top corner from the left faceoff circle. His second tally of the night -- a redirection of a sweet Andrew Mangiapane setup on the doorstep -- came 5:31 into the middle frame and turned out to be the winner. Gaudreau has now found the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, potting four goals and five assists in that time. His six shots on goal Saturday were his best total since mid-February.