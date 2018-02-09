Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Prolongs year-long heater against Devils
Gaudreau recorded a goal and an assist during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.
This was just more of the same from Gaudreau, as he's now up to 17 goals, 46 assists and an elite 3.63 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. In fact, Thursday's two-point showing has the diminutive winger tied with Connor McDavid for third in the Art Ross race. It's also worth noting that this is the first season of Gaudreau's career where he's accumulated better numbers on the road (nine tallies and 33 points through 25 games) than at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
More News
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Probably hopes January never ends•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags game-winner•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Three helpers in win over Wild•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Bags two apples Thursday•
-
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Struggling since linemate's injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...