Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Prolongs year-long heater against Devils

Gaudreau recorded a goal and an assist during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

This was just more of the same from Gaudreau, as he's now up to 17 goals, 46 assists and an elite 3.63 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. In fact, Thursday's two-point showing has the diminutive winger tied with Connor McDavid for third in the Art Ross race. It's also worth noting that this is the first season of Gaudreau's career where he's accumulated better numbers on the road (nine tallies and 33 points through 25 games) than at the Scotiabank Saddledome.