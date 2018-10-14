Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Provides dagger in overtime
Gaudreau provided the overtime winning goal Saturday, with the Flames edging out the Avalanche on the road, 3-2.
Gaudreau silenced the home crowd with a slick all-alone deke on goalie Semyon Varlamaov. Johnny Hockey corralled an outlet pass from Sean Monahan following Monahan's forced turnover in the defensive zone. Gaudreau is up to two goals and six assists through five games this season.
