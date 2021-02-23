Gaudreau notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Gaudreau earned the secondary helper on Matthew Tkachuk's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has cooled off with no goals in his last four outings, and he's picked up just two helpers in that span thanks to the Flames' sputtering offense. The New Jersey native is at 18 points, 43 shots and a plus-2 rating in 19 appearances this season.