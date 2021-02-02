Gaudreau scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Gaudreau completed the Flames' comeback from a 2-0 deficit with his third-period snipe. That extended his point streak to eight games -- he has six goals, four helpers, 19 shots and a plus-2 rating this year. To top off the solid outing, the 27-year-old winger sealed the Flames' win in the shootout. Few forwards have started 2020-21 hotter than Gaudreau, as he's well on his way to an impressive rebound campaign after he had a career-worst 58 points in 70 contests last year.