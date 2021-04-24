Gaudreau registered an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Gaudreau set up Sean Monahan for the go-ahead goal at 5:58 of the third period. The 27-year-old Gaudreau has assists in three straight games, and he's racked up seven points in his last six contests. The creative winger has 34 points (16 on the power play), 85 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances.