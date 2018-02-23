Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Puts up three points against Yotes

Gaudreau scored his 20th goal of the season and had two assists in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Gaudreau continues to be an absolute force and is now up to 73 points in 62 games. The 24-year-old is as consistent as they come and now has three 20-plus goal seasons to his name. The Flames are right in the playoff picture and Gaudreau is leading the charge, so look for his production to continue as Calgary tries to secure a berth.