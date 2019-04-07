Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Quest for 100 points falls short
Gaudreau registered an assist and two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau ended the regular season on a six-game point streak, with a goal and six helpers in that span. He totaled 99 points and 245 shots while playing the full 82 games for the first time in his career. He saw 27:23 Saturday in an attempt to get the milestone point that never came, and his focus will now turn to the upcoming playoff run.
