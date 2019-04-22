Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Questionable for Worlds

Gaudreau is undecided about playing for Team USA at the World Championships in Slovakia, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Gaudreau is healthy and coming off the best season of his career with 99 points in 82 appearances, but he had just a single assist in five games as the Flames were eliminated by the Avalanche in the first round. In his three previous efforts at Worlds, Gaudreau has compiled nine goals and 21 helpers in 26 games, while earning a bronze medal in the 2018 edition.