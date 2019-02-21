Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Reaches 30 goals
Gaudreau potted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.
It was only a matter of time before Gaudreau snapped his goal drought to reach the 30-goal milestone. He tied his career high in goals set in 2015-16. This season, Gaudreau is up to 79 points in 60 contests. He had seven shots on goal Wednesday, giving him 191 this year, and he's scoring at a career-high rate of 15.7 percent.
