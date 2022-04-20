Gaudreau provided a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Gaudreau had the secondary assist on the first of Andrew Mangiapane's two goals in the game. Through 10 contests in April, Gaudreau has seven goals and 10 helpers. The 28-year-old winger is up to 38 tallies, 70 assists, 23 power-play points, 248 shots on net and a plus-60 rating through 77 outings this season. His 108 points puts him third in the Art Ross Trophy race.