Gaudreau scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Gaudreau opened the scoring at at 14:49 of the first period with his power-play tally. He snapped a nine-game goal drought Saturday. The creative winger is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 25 games. Ten of his points have come with the man advantage.
