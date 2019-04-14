Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records assist

Gaudreau had an assist, five shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2 of their first round series.

This came after Gaudreau was held off the scoresheet in Game 1, which snapped the six-game point streak he had going into the playoffs. Gaudreau set career highs in virtually every offensive category this season, and his production will have a major impact on how far the Flames go in the postseason.