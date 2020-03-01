Play

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records helper

Gaudreau posted an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Gaudreau finished February with 14 points in as many games. The 26-year-old winger now has 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists), 194 shots and a minus-12 rating in 66 contests. If Johnny Hockey can keep his offense up, he'll be highly valuable to the Flames and fantasy owners alike down the stretch.

