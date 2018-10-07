Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records three points

Gaudreau posted a goal and two assists with five shots on goal in a 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.

Multi-point games are not a surprise for the 25-year-old, who had 23 such games last season. That propelled Gaudreau to have his first point-per-game season in 2017-18. Gaudreau should average a point per contest again in 2018-19, especially if he plays a lot more minutes as he has through the first two games.