Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records three points
Gaudreau posted a goal and two assists with five shots on goal in a 7-4 victory over the Canucks on Saturday.
Multi-point games are not a surprise for the 25-year-old, who had 23 such games last season. That propelled Gaudreau to have his first point-per-game season in 2017-18. Gaudreau should average a point per contest again in 2018-19, especially if he plays a lot more minutes as he has through the first two games.
