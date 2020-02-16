Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records two helpers

Gaudreau posted two assists -- one on the power play -- and five shots on goal in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Gaudreau had a hand in both of Elias Lindholm's tallies in the game. The winger's strong February continued, as he now has a goal and eight helpers in eight games this month. Gaudreau is at 49 points, 175 shots and a minus-14 rating through 60 appearances.