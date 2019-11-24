Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Registers assist Saturday

Gaudreau produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Gaudreau has been a target of some criticism during the Flames' recent struggles, so it's positive to see him on the scoresheet again. The 26-year-old winger is up to 19 points with a minus-11 rating in 26 contests this season. He'll be hard-pressed to reach the elusive 100-point mark this year, but his shooting percentage is only 7.2 percent, compared to a career rate of 12.5 percent. Positive regression is likely to factor in at some point for the notoriously streaky Gaudreau.