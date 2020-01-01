Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Registers assist
Gaudreau posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Gaudreau has gone six games without a goal, but he's picked up four assists in that span. The winger is at 31 points, 110 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating through 42 contests. Ten of his points have come on the power play.
