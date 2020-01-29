Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Registers two power-play helpers

Gaudreau racked up two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Gaudreau set up both of Sean Monahan's tallies in the contest. The two-helper outing gave Gaudreau 40 points (14 on the power play) in 51 games this season. The 26-year-old has added 145 shots and a minus-14 rating in a down year.